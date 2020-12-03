Those Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is dead stories are lies. Here's the damning evidence

It’s no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Note series is on the way out. Leaks suggest the line will be replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as Samsung’s flagship device, while the Note series will be retired in the near future. But Note lovers need not despair, as it looks like a final model will release next year.

With the Galaxy S21 receiving S Pen support and Samsung teasing its upcoming Galaxy Scroll that brings a new take on large, expandable screens, the Note 20 ’s hallmarks will be absorbed by other Samsung models. New leaks suggest Samsung will take a gradual approach to the Notes’ retirement and release a final model in the latter half of 2021.

Speaking to ET News , an insider in the smartphone industry gave some clue to the Note’s final send off, saying “It is likely that there will only be one model of the new Note series that is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2021.”

They also added weight to past rumors that Samsung will shift emphasis to its Fold series of smartphones, saying, “Samsung Electronics will look to focus [on] more foldable smartphones rather than its next Note series in the second half of 2021.”

Specifics of this final Note model are yet to be seen, but as the Galaxy S21 is receiving some pretty major shakeups maybe the next Note will also get an exciting revamp. Although Samsung is yet to officially confirm the future of the Note series, the torrent of leaks about its demise makes its forthcoming retirement fairly certain. Hopefully we’ll know more about the future of the Galaxy brand when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S21 in January .

Twitter leaker cozyplanes has added that they've spoken with three sources who have confirmed that the Galaxy Note 21 is in early development, and will launch in August at the earliest.

In the meantime, the Galaxy Note 20 is getting a spruce up of its own. With appropriate holiday spirit, the Note 20 will now be available to buy in Mystic Red, joining the ranks of Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray. The new color scheme is only available in limited quantities, so if you’re pining a red vibe to your mysticism, grab one while you can.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is also available in a new color. You can now buy Samsung’s snazzy flippable phone in White as well as Bronze, and Gray.

If you can’t wait until next year to pick up the final installment of the Galaxy Note series, swing by T3's best phone deals for a bargain on the company's current line of smartphones.

