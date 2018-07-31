Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets huge feature revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is mere weeks from being officially launched and now another feature has leaked, the new massive battery.

Samsung appears to be getting ready to release the Note 9 with a new whopping battery that tops out at an impressive 4,000 mAh. Yup this battery, when combined with the latest Qualcomm or Exynos processor, could mean some seriously long battery life. Even with a new 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display chomping through the battery this beast should have enough to keep powering along for days.

The leak comes from a filing at the Brazil National Telecommunications Agency where that 4,000 mAh figure was revealed. This is the same place the Galaxy S9 battery was correctly revealed early previously. This could mean that an earlier leak which claimed the battery is good for a hefty 25 hours of continuous video playback may actually be true – impressive staying power indeed.

When you consider the Note 8 had a 3,300 mAh battery and less efficient processor this makes the life on the Note 9 very exciting indeed. Although perhaps that rumoured new S Pen with Bluetooth and battery will require a chunk of that juice to charge regularly when placed back in the phone.

As a productivity focused handset a long battery life as a major feature makes sense. Expect to hear all about it at the official unveil event on August 9.