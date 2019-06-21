Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets CHEAPEST EVER deal before Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 isn't even here yet but that hasn't stopped Amazon delivering some simply amazing deals across its store. One of the very best we've seen is this absolutely killer price on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which allows you to pick up the phone for hundreds of pounds less than is was mere months ago.

That's the phone T3 gave a maximum 5-star score to in our Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review, and described as dripping with premium and one of the best Android phones in the world. And it is now available at the cheapest price it has ever been, as proven by authoritative price tracker CamelCamelCamel.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB in Midnight Black | £506.62 at Amazon

Sheesh! Now this is a phone deal. Amazon currently has the 5-star rated, digital S-Pen packing, technical powerhouse that is the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 available for only £506.62! That's the cheapest price we've ever seen on the hot handset and an absolute steal if you are currently in the market for a top-tier Android upgrade. That insanely low price point bags you the 128GB version of the phone in Midnight Black, which itself boasts a huge 6.4-inch screen and rapid internal suite of hardware. Stock is very limited, though, so move fast if you want to score. Other colour models are also available, however the discount isn't quite as good. These are still superb prices on a dynamite Android phone, though, and the Alpine White colourway is next-level lush: Alpine White, Lavender Purple, and Ocean Blue.View Deal

