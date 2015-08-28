Samsung Galaxy Note 5 may come to the UK after all

Samsung's Galaxy Note 5 looks set to finally launch in the UK, if a new listing is to be believed.

Samsung revealed both the Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 a couple of weeks ago. The former has now launched in the UK but there's no news on whether the latest stylus-toting Note phablet will launch on this side of the pond.

A new FCC listing has been spotted suggesting the phone will in fact come to Europe though. It has the name “SM-N920F” and that “F” at the end is to show it's a European device.

A new benchmarking for the same device has also been found on Geekbench that shows a very similar phone to what the US have in their pockets - but this time there's only 3GB of RAM on board rather than 4GB.

Can't come soon enough

There may be an error in the benchmarking software or it may even be a prototype device with less RAM but at the moment it looks like we'll be getting a slightly different phone here in the UK.

In the meantime, the Galaxy S6 Edge+ is here in the UK as we speak. It features a 5.7-inch display with curved edges as well as a similar under the hood spec to the Galaxy Note 5.

Via Techno Buffalo