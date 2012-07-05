Samsung Galaxy Chat unveiled with physical QWERTY keyboard

Samsung's Galaxy branded range of smartphones has added a new member as the Ice Cream Sandwich filled Galaxy Chat is officially unveiled

A step away from the market leading Samsung Galaxy S3, Samsung has added to its range of Galaxy branded handsets officially unveiling the full QWERTY touting Samsung Galaxy Chat.



Targeting a younger, more entry level market than its S3 sibling, the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Chat plays host to an input enhancing physical QWERTY keyboard, an inclusion that will assist in rapid social network updates and instant messages.



Samsung Galaxy Chat Features



Lining up at a reasonable 11.7mm thick, the Samsung Galaxy Chat is to offer a selection of entry-level innards with a 2-megapixel rear-mounted camera landing next to a 3-inch QVGA display and Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.



With 4GB of internal storage able to be expanded up to 36GB though a microSD card, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities handle the handset's connectivity options. A dedicated button also offers instant access to Samsung's BBM-esque ChatON messaging service.



Samsung Galaxy Chat Release Date and Price



Set to be rolled out across Europe later this month with further markets to follow, a confirmed Samsung Galaxy Chat UK price has yet to be confirmed. Despite this lack of forthcoming pricing, Samsung has suggested the handset will land with “a competitive price point.”



