The fully revamped RØDECaster Pro II is not just for podcasters anymore

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The original RØDECaster Pro was launched four years ago – feels like yesterday – and to this day, it's hailed as the best all-in-one audio control unit for podcasters. With the second iteration, the aptly-named RØDECaster Pro II, RØDE makes its integrated audio production studio available for content creators of all kinds – such as livestreamers, musicians etc. – not just podcasters.

RØDE is having a blast in 2022. In January, the Australian company launched the RØDE VideoMic GO II, an easy-to-use directional mic for on-the-go content creators, followed by the release of its first-ever pair of wired cans in March, the brilliant RØDE NTH-100. A couple of months later, RØDE is back with another innovative product launch, the RØDECaster Pro II, an audio control unit developed from the ground up using cutting edge tech you'd expect from audio specialists RØDE.

The RØDECaster Pro II will be available for pre-order from 24 May 2022 directly from RØDE for the recommended retail price of $699/£555/AU$982 and will be shipping in June. The RØDECaster Pro II will be launched alongside a suite of accessories, including the RØDECover 2, a high-quality protective cover, as well as a VESA mount, carry bags, coloured cables, and more.

(Image credit: RØDE)

RØDECaster Pro II: A feature-packed audio control solution

The RØDECaster Pro II truly is the ultimate audio solution for all content creators. It has four studio-grade Neutrik combo inputs for connecting microphones as well as instruments, including guitar, bass, keyboards and other devices.

Each input features RØDE’s ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamps, which "deliver pristine audio quality with any microphone or instrument", RØDE says. With a low equivalent input noise rating of just -131.5dBV and 76dB of gain on tap, they eliminate the need for lifters, boosters or external processing.

The RØDECaster Pro II also features a full suite of studio-quality APHEX audio processors, similar to the original RØDECaster Pro. However, these have been completely overhauled and remodelled to "capture the magic of a professional studio."

At the heart of the RØDECaster Pro II, you'll find a quad-core audio engine that delivers significantly more processing power than any other content creation console on the market – or so does RØDE claims.

(Image credit: RØDE)

The unit features a high-definition, full-colour touchscreen and a tactile rotary encoder, making navigating and controlling the console super simple. To make the life of beginner creators even simpler, RØDE also included tailored presets and the VoxLab processing editor on the unit that allows anyone to capture incredible sound, even with no prior audio experience.

Pros might appreciate the customisability of the RØDECaster Pro II more, such as the nine individually assignable channels, with six broadcast-quality physical faders and three virtual faders. Any of the nine audio sources can be allocated to any fader, allowing users to design their ideal mixer configuration to suit their creative requirements and workflow.

The updated SMART pads are also more than 'just' sound pads; they can be customised to do everything from triggering voice effects like reverb, echo, robot and pitch FX, sending MIDI commands to external software and hardware, activating automated mixer actions like fade-ins and fade-outs, and so on.

The on-board effects and APHEX processors are also fully customisable, with granular on-board editing allowing users to fine-tune every parameter to suit their voice or instrument. All processing and effect parameters can be saved as presets and loaded on any channel.

The RØDECaster Pro II has advanced Bluetooth connectivity with wide-band speech for ultra-high-quality phone call integration and audio streaming, wireless monitoring, etc. There are also dual USB-C interfaces for connecting two computers or mobile devices, studio-grade Neutrik combo inputs for connecting microphones and instruments, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, etc.