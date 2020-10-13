Rival Amazon Prime Day deals: Best Buy slashes HP Chromebook 14 price by 60%!

Amazon is dropping Prime Day deals like we've never seen before right now, but that hasn't stopped its major US rivals from holding their very own super sales.

Best Buy's Prime Day rivalling sale is a great example of this, and is stuffed full of excellent tech discounts like this 60% price drop on the HP Chromebook 14.

For the uninitiated, the HP Chromebook 14 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market today, delivering an Intel Celeron CPU, Intel HD Graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage space, and a 14-inch touchscreen.

In our write-up on the HP Chromebook 14 we reserved especial praise for its "bright and vivid screen" and "great build quality". We also said it was "very affordable", which makes its current price, discounted by 60% at Best Buy, absolutely ridiculously affordable.

We think this is a great rival Prime Day deal, and its full details can be viewed below:

HP Chromebook 14 | Was: $299 | Now: $119 | 60% saving

Best Buy isn't letting Amazon drop all the dynamite deals this Prime Day, with this fantastic Chromebook 14 discount plunging its price down by a massive 60%. A great Chromebook, now available for just $119. Free delivery is included in the deal.View Deal

