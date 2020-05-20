Ring doorbell deal: Get a FREE Ring Indoor Cam with the new Ring Video Doorbell 3

Smart home security cameras and video doorbells are two of 2020's most-wanted home upgrades, and this week's deal from Currys gets you Ring's latest-generation Video Doorbell 3 plus a Ring Indoor Cam, giving you great starter pack for security inside and outside the house – it's an even better deal than we might expect to see on Amazon Prime Day.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the latest camera doorbell from a company that's become synonymous with the best video doorbells, and it includes improved motion detection, plus dual-band Wi-Fi for the first time.

It's really easy to set up and install, and comes with everything you need for mounting in the box. Once it's up and running, when someone presses the button you'll get a notification on your phone wherever you are – home or away.

You can respond within the Ring app, connecting to the doorbell to see live-streaming Full HD footage with two-way communication, so you could ask the postie to leave a parcel somewhere specific if you're not home, for example. It also works with Amazon Echo Show devices, so you can see who's at the door just by requesting it with your voice.

For security, the Ring doorbell can also tell you when it detects motion, and has night vision.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 can be battery powered or can use your existing doorbell wiring – this flexibility is one of its best features.

Along with the smart doorbell, this deal gets you a Ring Indoor Cam that's thrown in for free. It also captures 1080p Full HD footage, has motion detection, has night vision, and has two-way talk.

This does need to be plugged in for power, but since it's designed for indoor use (it's not weatherproofed, unlike the doorbell), that's fine. As a little security set, these are great – point this at the inside of your back door while the doorbell watches the front and you've got a good system.

Buy the latest-generation Ring Video Doorbell 3 from Currys and get a matching Ring Indoor Cam thrown in – this gives you a flexible smart security system to jump-start some extra protection at home. The doorbell can be battery powered for flexibility, and both camera have motion detection, night vision, two-way talk and the option of cloud storage. Both camera work with Alexa smart screens, too. Keep your home safe while also never missing a parcel again.View Deal

One thing we need to note is that for them operate as a truly useful security system, you need a Ring Protect Plus plan, which provides cloud recording of footage – there's no offline recording. It also gives you extended warranties with theft protection and other security benefits, but costs £8 per month or £80 per year. You do get 10% off future Ring device purchases with it, though, so if you decide to expand your camera system, you'll save a little there.