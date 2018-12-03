Ring camera deal alert! Spotlight Cam gets massive 40% price cut

Ring knows a little bit about smart home devices, with its Video Doorbell previously bagging T3's prestigious Editor's Choice gong at the T3 Awards.

Which is why this sweet deal on its Ring Spotlight security camera from AO.com has firmly grabbed our attention, with the retailer currently offering the rechargeable battery edition of the Spotlight for a gigantic £80 less than usual.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Ring Spotlight Cam (battery edition) | now £119 at AO.com | (was £199)

Ring Spotlight Cam (battery edition) | now £119 at AO.com | (was £199)

This is among the very best smart security camera deals we've seen this holiday season. That's because AO.com is offering the battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cam for just £119 right now, which is a straight £80 price reduction (40%) from its regular price of £199. The HD camera allows you to watch and record anything, both at day and night (thanks to in-built night vision) from your phone or laptop, while a two-way audio system lets you talk and listen to people remotely, too. Nice!

And, be under no illusion, the Ring Spotlight Cam comes with many of the top features you should be looking for in a smart security camera, including motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio communication.

A two-year warranty, long-lasting rechargeable battery, and wide-angle lens field of view complete a very tidy and, thanks to this sweet price drop, incredibly affordable smart security camera package.

If you're currently looking to upgrade your home with great smart home tech, be sure to also check out T3's best smart thermostats, best smart bulbs, and best smart plugs guides, too.