RHA's new MA650s are specifically designed to work with Android

RHA's new £50 high-grade aluminium MA650s are designed to work with Android specifically and come with a three-button remote and mic on the cable. 

They're fully compatible with the major digital assistants including Google Assistant

For such a good price you wouldn't expect too much in the way of design, but these are certainly a fine-looking pair. 

Aerophonic housings mean that sound is channelled to the listener without distortion (so RHA claims), and the headset comes with a wide selection of tips for best fit. 

The headphones feature a custom dynamic driver (model 380.1) designed to produce increased power in the lower end and they also come with a three-year warranty. 

If you'd prefer a wireless pair, check out the RHA MA650 wireless

RHA MA650 specifications

Weight 15g
Metal 6063 Aluminium
Cable 1.35m, dual material
Sensitivity 102dB
Impedance 16 ohms
Connections 3.5mm, gold plated
Rated/Max Power 1/5mW
Frequency Range 16 – 40,000Hz
Driver Dynamic (380.1)

