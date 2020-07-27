Return to school in style with Fjallraven’s new backpack collection

With normality slowly returning, many of us will be heading back to the classroom, lecture hall or office in September – making now the perfect time to invest in a new backpack.

Fjallraven has a new range of backpacks of all shapes, sizes and designs to suit your needs, and your sense of style, perfectly.

All available in a range of colours, the 60-year-old company’s latest collection includes tote bags that double as backpacks with integrated laptop sleeves, full-size backpacks with pockets for all your essentials, and waterproof bags for your next weekend hike.

First up there’s the new Kånken Totepack. Available in eight colours, this bag features a convertible strap and two-in-one design, so it can be used as a shoulder bag or backpack. The Kånken Totepack is made from a heavy-duty version of Fjallraven’s G-1000 fabric, and includes an internal sleeve for a tablet or laptop up to 13 inches.

There’s also a front zipper pocket for storing all your daily essentials, like your phone, wallet, and of course your face mask and sanitiser. The bag is priced at £90, while an equally new mini version is £80.

Next up is the Ulvö 30, a larger all-weather backpack that is waterproof and has a capacity of 30 litres. The bag is made from sustainable Bergshell fabric, which is 31 percent recycled nylon. The bag is available in black and blue, while Fjallraven has thoughtfully used a brighter coloured lining to help you find what you’re looking for in low light.

Inside there is a laptop sleeve for devices up to 15 inches, plus multiple zipped compartments for your smaller items. There are two bottle holders on the outside, plus a loop for attaching a bike light or reflector, a chest strap and removable waist strap. The Ulvö 30 is priced at £145.

Finally for Fjallraven’s new collection is the High Coast Foldsack 24. Available in five colours, this multi-purpose backpack is made from lightweight, waterproof and 100% recycled nylon, with a base made from Bergshell fabric. There are zippered pockets on the front and sides for your essentials, plus a bottle pocket on the side, and an internal 13-inch laptop sleeve.

The Foldsack’s folding design means its size can be adjusted depending on what you need to carry, and it can be rolled up entirely for easy storage. The new Foldsack 24 is priced at £80.