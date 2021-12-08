Reminder: Walmart is dropping PS5 stock today, here's everything you need to know

Walmart is having a massive PlayStation 5 sale today, giving anyone in the US a fantastic opportunity to get one of Sony's games machines in time for Christmas. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the drop.

Check PS5 stock at Walmart now

First things first, let's get the time right. Walmart is scheduled to go live with its latest batch of PS5 stock on December 8th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. With that in mind, we recommend being online at least 15 minutes beforehand as you never know when someone might set the queue live early.

Anyone trying to pick up a console from the retailer will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the purchase page. Walmart Plus membership is $12.95 per month ($98 per year), or you can sign up for a free 15-day trial if you want to use it for this specific drop. Either way, it does give some decent savings, so worth considering.

Walmart has a good reputation for offering consoles in their droves, whether that be disc, digital or various bundles. T3's own Mat Gallagher even purchased his own PS5 via the last drop on November 29th. Still, we always recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of success.

Anyone lucky enough to secure a PS5 can immediately jump into Sony's ever-growing catalogue of fantastic games , from Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to Demon's Souls and Returnal. I myself have been playing through Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy recently and cannot recommend it enough, especially if you're a fan of the films.