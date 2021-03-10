Rejoice! PS5 stock issues tackled with NEW Currys Priority Pass lottery system

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are besieged on all sides from short stock, scalpers, and sullen customers who can't get their hands on a next-gen console. We know the feeling!

Despite news that points towards PS5 scalpers retreating, there are still deep-seated problems with the purchase system for these consoles.

That is, until now: finally, Currys is finally taking the initiative and looking to stop PS5 scalpers dead in their tracks. If you're a Sony fan, it has pulled together a nifty lottery system that selects buyers at random, then granting them the opportunity to buy a PS5.

Following virtual queues regularly exceeding over 55,000 potential buyers, countless disappointed customers, and deafening outcry for a more robust buying infrastructure, it appears the retailer has finally heard these calls.

You can now say hello to the lottery system that Currys hopes will neutralize scalpers before their bots get past the first hurdle. Sound interesting? We certainly think so. And it's hassle-free to register your interest (of which we're sure there'll be a lot).

If you miss out on a potential GAME stock drop tomorrow, then this could be another option that's well worth the small time investment, as it could ultimately lead to the biggest payout of all – that of bagging the PS5.

Currys lottery system: How to sign-up

The sign-up process is really quite painless, which is great news for fatigued prospective buyers, who definitely don't need a convoluted entry form.

All you need is to sign-up for the Currys Priority Pass over on the official Currys website; it's a quick-fill form and, it takes no longer than two minutes.

If you're successful, then you'll be contacted to notify you of your opportunity to purchase Sony's next-gen console. Customers then have only 72 hours to follow through. Time is of the essence.

If things go according to plan, then it seems like the most logical solution to the existential threat of scalpers sweeping through the sector, especially with incessant supply issues, even threatening to impair the production of future entries on our best Android phones list. No sector, it seems, is safe this year.

Fingers crossed that this new lottery system from Currys will stop the chaotic scramble that has ensued from every rumor, leak, and Twitter post indicating that a retailer has new stock.

T3 has tried to stay ahead of the curve with our very own PS5 stock tracker, but the turnaround has often been so darn quick that even we've been left scratching our heads in utter disbelief. Alternatively, you could fob off the PS5 completely and try for Microsoft's next-gen console through our Xbox Series X stock tracker.

Of course, you'll still need a pinch of luck to be selected – perhaps even buckets of good fortune – but a raffle system is sweet music to our ears, especially the captcha system on the Currys Priority Pass page that will hopefully stop, if not severely hinder, the many bot networks' attempts to buy up retailers' PS5 stock.

Before you get too far ahead and start adding PS5 games to your shopping list, get over to the form, punch in your details, and eagerly await that golden ticket. Good luck and Godspeed!

Source: EUROGAMER