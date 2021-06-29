Reebok’s new Floatride Energy 3 Adventure is a glimpse into the future of the running shoes industry

The best road running shoes and best trail running shoes have always been different and catered for different types of athletes: road shoes feature a lot of foam underfoot and have a light, breathable upper while trail shoes are stiffer and come with a sturdier upper to protect your feet when you’re off road. Reebok is trying to bridge the gap between the two categories with the Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, a new hybrid running shoe that might just be one of the first shoes to do this.

As more and more people take up running and particularly park running as a hobby, it’s no surprise that big name brands like Reebok are trying to fill the not-so-little gap in the market by offering hybrid running shoes that are more suited for all types of running. “With the Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, our goal was to create a shoe that provides value and versatility for any and all types of runners”, says Keith Stern, Senior Product Manager at Reebok.

Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure: features

The Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure features a reinforced toe and heel for durability and water protection at ‘high wear’ areas; and since the shoes were introduced under Reebok’s [REE]CYCLED product line, these reinforced parts are made of 100% recycled plastic mesh at the toe and 100% recycled plastic ripstop at the heel.

As for performance, Reebok claims that the Floatride Energy 3 midsole and outsole “deliver performance and comfort on the road and trail“, so let’s just say it’s yet to be determined how these hybrid shoes perform in either of these environments. One thing is for sure: I’ll be keeping a close eye on how well the shoes are received by the wider running community. Probably Reebok will do the same too.

Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure: image galery

Reebok Floatride Energy 3 Adventure: price and availability

The Floatride Energy 3 Adventure will be available starting 8 July 2021 for $110/£100 in three men’s colorways and three women’s colorways at Reebok US and Reebok UK.

AUS price and availability TBC.