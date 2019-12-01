Red Dead Redemption 2 for PS4 and Xbox is half price before Cyber Monday

As sure as day turns into night, Black Friday has turned into Cyber Monday 2019 and the deals are already starting to come in before the main event tomorrow. It really seems like everything will get a price cut this year, from big to small items, so be prepared.

T3 certainly is prepared, having spent the week scouring the web for the best and brightest deals around so that you don't over-pay for brand new consumer electronics, kitchenware, fitness accessories, audio equipment, toys, and much more. If there's a deal, we'll have a post on it.

One deal that caught out eye was for the brand new Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar, the second instalment of the iconic series, which is just $30 at Walmart right now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4 and Xbox) | Was $59.98 | Sale price $30 | Available now at Walmart

The problem with Tripe A games is that, by and large, they're very expensive at launch. Now, some people don't mind, since you're getting a lot of game, but it can be a bit tough. Luckily, Walmart has cut the price for RDR2 in half...View Deal

Rockstar really smashed it out the park with RDR2, building upon the success of the iconic first game with tech- and graphic-related innovations borrowed from the intervening games, like Grand Theft Auto 5. The result is a brilliantly fun, engaging, beautiful, moving game that will consume many happy hours.

For the uninitiated: RDR2 is set in 1899, prior to the first game, and you play as a cowboy named Arthur Morgan, a man ahead of his time in many respects. Right from the off, you become involved in gun fights, fist fights, trekking across difficult terrain, heists, and a bunch of other stuff.

For $30, this is an absolute steal given how many hours you'll be playing it.