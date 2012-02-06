Red Bull Racing RB8 2012 F1 car unveiled

Reigning World Champions Red Bull Racing officially unveil the RB8 title challenger

By

Image 1 of 4

Red Bull Racing RB8

Red Bull Racing RB8
Image 2 of 4

Red Bull Racing RB8

Red Bull Racing RB8
Image 3 of 4

Red Bull Racing RB8

Red Bull Racing RB8
Image 4 of 4

Red Bull Racing RB8

Red Bull Racing RB8

On the back of consecutive F1 world titles, Milton Keynes based Red Bull Racing has outed the RB8, the teams 2012 Formula 1 race car

Double Formula One World Champions Red Bull Racing have unveiled the RB8, the car which the team hopes will race to victory in 2012.

The Red Bull RB8 is the most eagerly awaited of the new season's contenders, and with winning team Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber back in the driving seat, is a clear favourite for the 2012 title.

Designed by Adrian Newey, the car follows the 2012 trend of incorporating the stepped-nose into the design to comply with the new lower nose-height F1 regulations. However, unlike some of the more 'ugly' competitors, the slope on the RB8's nose appears to be more graceful than many of the other cars which have been revealed so far.

Red Bull Racing RB8 Features

The Red Bull RB8 has a large nose mounted duct. It is thought to feed air from the hump on the front of the chassis forward through the nose structure and down to the front wing. It is thought that this approach increases front downforce but little is known currently known about it.

Sneaking within the stringent F1 rulebook the unusual layout is legal as it is not driver operated so does not constitute a moveable aerodynamic device. The RB8 also incorporates a different exhaust to accommodate this season's rule changes.

Adrian Newey's unusual, championship-winning approach to F1 design is to draw the car on paper first.
“Once I've done my paper drawings, they then have to be scanned, and then there's a team of two or three people that have to take those drawings and turn them into solid surface models” he told Racecar Engineering in September last year.

What do you make of the new breed of stepped-nose Formula 1 cars, ugly or innovative? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds. For all the latest F1 news visit Racecar Engineering.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.