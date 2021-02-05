Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard breaks cover, looks AWESOME

T3 is one of the world's foremost authorities when it comes round to reviewing and rating the best gaming keyboards, which is why when we say the new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard looks elite-tier you should sit up and pay attention.

Announced today on February 5, 2021, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog builds on the brand's established Huntsman board, but this time installs it with its cutting edge Analog Optical Switches.

These unique switches are so noteworthy as they introduce three innovations: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation.

(Image credit: Razer)

Analog input works by emulating an analog joystick, which in turn translates as smoother and more finessed control and manoeuvrability. As Razer notes, this finesse "removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators."

Adjustable actuation meanwhile means that each key on the Huntsman V2 Analog can be customised by the gamer, meaning different play styles can be accounted for and the board optimised for them. Actuation ranges from 1.5mm for fast paced games and styles, through to 3.6mma actuation for more precise, deep key presses.

(Image credit: Razer)

The final innovation these keys delivers is a dual-step actuation. This means that one key press can actually activate two programmed functions at two different actuation points. So, for example, one actuation of the key could equip a spell while another actuation point could activate it. Basically, each key can now hold two separate functions at one time.

On top of these state-of-the-art analog optical switches, the Huntsman V2 Analog also comes with a wealth of premium gaming keyboard components and features, including Razer's Chroma RGB customizable backlighting, Razer Doubleshot PBT keycaps, a USB 3.0 Passthrough, magnetic plush leatherette wrist rest and a braided fibre power cable.

(Image credit: Razer)

In addition, the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog also offers an aluminum matter top plate, hybrid onboard storage capable of storing up to 5 keybinding profiles, fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, N-key roll-over with anti-ghosting and a dedicated gaming mode option.

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog price point is as follows: £249.99 GBP / $249.99 USD / €269,99 MSRP and it is available right now on Razer's official store, with third party retailers getting stock on February 9, 2021. Layouts for the keyboard include US, UK, German, French, Nordic, Spanish, Russian and Japanese.

(Image credit: Razer)

Speaking on the announcement of the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog, Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit, said that:

"We are constantly innovating at the forefront of gaming keyboard switch technology. Through iterations of testing and research with our community, we have designed a completely new switch that opens the door to a whole new gaming experience. With the new Razer Analog Optical Switch technology, gamers can now reap the benefits and unlock the full potential of PC gaming to experience absolute control."

Here at T3 we have to admit that, right now, we can't see how the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog could disappoint on review. Yes, the price is very high for gaming keyboard, but Razer makes some of the very best gaming peripherals in the world and this gaming keyboard is stuffed full of state-of-the-art technology.

It therefore seems like this preem new gaming keyboard is going to be a great option for PC gamers. However, T3 will look to review the keyboard as soon as possible and bring you our official take, so be sure to check back in soon to the site for even more information.