Razer gaming headset sale at Amazon takes 30% off the Kraken Tournament Edition

Gamers can grab a Razer gaming headset on sale at Amazon with this deal that taes 30% off the Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset. On sale for $69.99, Razer's most popular gaming headset is at its best price yet.

Featuring THX 7.1 Surround Sound and a retractable noise cancelling mic, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is one of the best options for PC gaming and is as a solid contender as an Xbox or PS5 gaming headset.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset Now: $69.99 | Was: $99.99 | Savings: $30 (30%)

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition features THX 7.1 Surround Sound support, a noise cancelling built-in mic, and a comfortable design for all-day sessions. One of the best headsets you can grab right now and it's $30 off – don't miss out on this deal.

Rated one of the best gaming headsets available, the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition offers a premium listening experience.

Full THX 7.1 Surround Sound support immerses you like never before in your favorite games, bringing out details you didn't even know were there. Coupled with a retractable noise cancelling mic that offers crystal clear voice communication and the value of this gaming headset deal just can't be beat.

It's also an excellent option for Xbox Series X and PS5 owners, taking full advantage of the new consoles tech by providing the most immersive sound possible. As an Xbox or PS5 gaming headset replacement, it passes the test with flying colors and offers a pretty affordable alternative.

This Razer Kraken Tournament Edition deal looks to be here to stay at Amazon for some time, but that could change without notice. If you don't see the deal available at Amazon, be sure to check out more deals on the Kraken Tournament Edition below.

