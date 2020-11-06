Rare Eight Sleep Holiday deal knocks $250 off mattresses ahead of Black Friday

Who needs Black Friday when you've got deals like this? This Eight Sleep Early Holiday Sale will mean $250 stays firmly in your pocket when you buy heating and cooling mattress, the Pod Pro. Known for its advanced technology, this mattress could be yours for as little as $2,345. But the offers don't stop there.

You'll also take advantage of a brilliant 20% off accessories, which include the Carbon Air Pillow, the Pod Sheet, Air Lite Comforter and Blue Light Sleep Glasses (among many others!). Plus, there's $150 off higher-priced accessories the Pod Pro Cover and the Sleep Essentials Bundle.

Eight Sleep boasts technology to rival the mattresses found in our best mattress guide, and these are great offers. But it's worth noting that it's soon to be Black Friday, so deals could ramp up. If you don't need to buy right now, it's worth keeping an eye on our Black Friday mattress deals and Eight Sleep Black Friday deals posts. These will be updated keenly to get you the best prices.

Eight Sleep mattress: Save $250 on the Pod Pro

Early Access Holiday Sale: With futuristic technology like bespoke heating and cooling, wake up technology and daily health checks, this mattress is currently subject to a major discount. You can save $250 at checkout when you buy the Pod Pro.View Deal

Eight Sleep accessories offer: Accessories & bundles deal

Save 20%: Choose from accessories like the Carbon Air Pillow, Pod Sheet set, Air Lite Comforter, Pod Foundation and many others, and keep 20%. For higher-priced items, like the Pod Pro Cover and accessories bundle, you'll save a tidy $150.View Deal

It's hard to imagine a more futuristic mattress brand if you tried. With a feature set packed full of up-to-the-minute technology, both the mattresses and accessories are innovative.

The Pod Pro keeps you thermoneutral with its blend of foam and topper, sensing technology and water powered hub, which keeps water flowing inside with thermo-electric cooling elements. Yes, there are fans inside the mattress, working to cool the mattress to your specifications – all controlled by an app. Mind-blowing, right?

A Carbon Air Pillow leads the accessories charge, which has carbon-infused foam. And a you can even buy a Pod Pro cover, to retrofit your existing mattress with some of Eight Sleep's technology. See more of the accessory haul here, including sleep sprays and blue light glasses.

