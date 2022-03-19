Radeon GPU users just got an excellent free upgrade courtesy of Steam Deck

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

AMD makes some of the best graphics cards around, and if you have a stand-alone Radeon RX 5000-series or newer graphics card, you just got an excellent free upgrade.

That's because if you download the latest AMD drivers, you'll be able to take advantage of one of the Steam Deck's best features, which delivers better framerates through clever software.

In the Steam Deck it's called FidelityFX Super Resolution, and in PCs it's Radeon Super Resolution (RSR). It's a way of boosting the framerates in any game by slightly reducing your game's resolution and then whacking the framerate right up, and according to AMD it'll do amazing things in any game.

Faster framerates and amazing upscaling too

According to The Verge, AMD has something even better on the horizon: a new version of FSR that rivals Nvidia's DLSS. It uses a technology called Temporary Upscaling to deliver higher quality at higher framerates, and according to AMD it'll even work on competitors' GPUs.

We're not entirely sure how that'll work and AMD hasn't gone into detail yet. but according to AMD director Glen Matthews it doesn't use machine learning – which is why it doesn't require a new processor. It uses "previous frame color, depth and motion vectors in the rendering pipeline to create very high-quality upscaled output with optimized anti-aliasing across all image quality presets and output resolutions." AMD says there'll be much more detail announced next week on 23 March. In the meantime you can see the results of both RSR and FSR 2.0 in the video below.