Quick! The cheapest UK fibre broadband deal now comes with a FREE Amazon Echo

If you're looking to upgrade your home broadband to faster fibre speeds, Vodafone has a stellar deal. But you'll have to be fast!

The company already had the cheapest fibre broadband deal in the UK, with prices starting from £21 a month.But now it's not throwing in a free Amazon Echo Plus worth £139.99 for anyone who signs-up before August 13, 2019.

Amazon Echo Plus is an Alexa-powered smart speaker with a built-in Zigbee hub that lets you set-up and control a wide variety of other smart home gadgets without the need to plug-in a separate bridge or hub for each brand of device. Like any Echo product, you can ask Alexa for the latest headlines and weather, set timers and reminders, order take-aways and taxis, and play tracks from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more.

Check out the Vodafone fibre broadband deals below

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 35Mbps Avg. Download Speed | Unlimited Downloads | £21 a month | £9.99 Upfront | FREE Amazon Echo Plus

This fibre broadband bundle offers up to 35Mbps speeds, and won't charge you anything if you get less than 25Mbps. At £21 a month, it's the cheapest fibre deal currently available in the UK – and that's before you even consider the free Amazon Echo Plus, which usually costs £139.99.

Deal ends August 13, 2019View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 2 | 63Mbps Avg. Download Speed | Unlimited Downloads | £27 a month | £9.99 Upfront | FREE Amazon Echo Plus

If you're looking for speed, this is the Vodafone bundle you need. With average download speeds of 63Mbps, there's plenty of bandwidth to keep up with online gaming, multiple people streaming the latest season of Stranger Things, and more. Oh, and don't forget about the free Amazon Echo Plus, too. Bargain.

Deal ends August 13, 2019View Deal

If you're still undecided, why not head over to T3's definitive best broadband deals page, or use the interactive comparison chart below to see what else is available in your area?