Quick Hit: This tiny wallet is HUGE on space

Finding the perfect wallet is all about striking the balance between size and space, leather-goods maker Nodus think they've found that ideal balance. This is the Compact Coin.

This new wallet doesn't have a large footprint, but still manages to pack a lot in. How much exactly? We're glad you asked.

The Compact Coin has space for 15 credit cards, there's a coin pouch, dedicated compartment for folded notes and receipts, and, on top of all of that, a key pocket.

The two exterior pockets enable contactless payment, while the interior compartment is RFID Protected, to stop card clash.

It's crafted from beautiful, vegetable-tanned full grain leather which should develop a patina over time.

The Compact Coin comes in a verity of colours (including a rather fetching dark teal), and retails for £59.99.

Check them out at noduscollection.com

