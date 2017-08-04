Quick Hit: Stay in Britain's​ most scenic locations with the world's most unlikely campervan - the Mini Countryman

We've already covered the insanely cool camping accessory for your Mini Countryman on T3.com before, but now there's a chance for you to experience it in the most scenic parts of the UK.

The AirTop tent made by Italian firm Autohome was commissioned by Mini to be the ultimate accessory for their adventurous owners.

The collapsable tent fits perfectly on top of the updated 2017 Mini Countryman, perfectly suited to the rugged little roadster.

AirTop includes a high-density mattress with cotton cover, two doors and two windows with zips, close-meshed mosquito nets at all openings and a battery-operated LED interior light, as well as luggage nets and pockets to stow personal items.

You even get a lightweight aluminium ladder to help you get up and down to your new elevated abode. The tent fits onto the roof rails of the car and folds down into a regular looking roof box when not in use.

You can order an AutoHome AirTop Roof Tent today in either black or white for only £2,400.

Today, Mini has announced its partnered with VisitEngland and VisitWales to launch 'A Room with a View'.

Guests will win a stay in a rooftop tent in locations that are normally off limits to members of the public and wake up alongside areas of outstanding natural beauty.

Locations include: Durdle Door on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, or Snowdonia in Wales.

It'll do wonders for you Instagram account, and we fully approve of micro adventures.

To be in with your chance of winning head to mini.co.uk/roomwithaview.