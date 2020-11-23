Purple sleep bundle saves you $400 for Black Friday

If you've been waiting for the Purple mattress Black Friday sale to pick up your new mattress, the wait is over. Purple has launched its official sale, and we're not expecting prices to get any cheaper on 27 November (Black Friday itself). There are discounts on a range of products and combos – so chances are whatever you want you'll be able to save – but savvy shoppers should opt for a Hybrid Premier mattress plus sleep bundle for the biggest savings.

Purple's pioneering Purple grid makes it stand out from the other entries in our best mattress guide. Compare this to what other brands are doing by consulting our Black Friday mattress deals roundup.

Biggest savings Purple Hybrid Premier (full) + Harmony pillow bundle | Full price $2815 | You pay $2415

Save $400! The Hybrid Premier is Purple's top-end mattress, its most popular, and the one with the biggest price-cut right now. It boasts a thicker gel grid (3"or 4") designed to make you feel like you're floating, plus coils for extra bounce and improved airflow. Bundle it in with two Purple Harmony pillows, a mattress protector and stretchy Purple sheet set for a $400 saving.View Deal

Purple doesn't tend to cut the price of its mattresses as often as some of its competitors, so these discounts are definitely worth a closer look if you're in the market for a new mattress.

The innovative Purple Grid is made from a unique hyper-elastic polymer, and provides dynamic support for your back, while also maintaining airflow to keep you cool – great for anyone who gets sweaty when they sleep. Want to know more? Find out in our Is Purple mattress any good? article. Purple also gives you 100 nights to trial your mattress – if you don't like it, the team will collect it and give you a full refund.

Want something cheaper? Take a look at these instead:

Original Purple mattress deal | $100 off any size at Purple

Purple’s entry-level mattress contains a full two-inches of special Purple Grid tech to help you stay comfortable, supported and cool throughout the night. Right now, you can get $100 off any size, or bundle up with bedding to save up to an extra $200.View Deal

Purple Hybrid mattress deal | $150 off any size at Purple

Purple's mid-range Hybrid mattress combines the luxurious comfort of a two-inch Purple Grid with the support of a coil-sprung mattress. Again, if you add a sleep accessories bungle you could save another $200. View Deal

