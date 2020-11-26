Purple Black Friday blowout! Purple's deals just got EVEN BETTER

Purple has just upped its deals ahead of Black Friday! Now you could save up to $500 on your new sleep setup (more info on our Purple mattress Black Friday sale guide).

For a limited time there's up to $300 off mattresses, or you can bump up your savings to $500 with a sleep bundle (head to our Black Friday mattress deals guide to see how this compares to what other brands are doing this holiday season). Pick the bundle that suits you, but all options include stretchy Purple sheets, a mattress protector and pillows for a full, dreamy sleep setup. Purple is one of the best mattress brands around, earning thousands of fans by shunning memory foam in favor of a pioneering 'Purple Grid', which makes you feel like you're sleeping on air.

Up to $300 off a Purple mattress

Just need a mattress? There are discounts across the range: up to $100 off the original Purple, with its 2" Purple grid, up to $200 off the Hybrid, which adds a layer of springs, and up to $300 off the best-selling Hybrid Premier, which includes a deeper gel grid for a dreamy floating feeling.View Deal

Up to $500 off a Purple sleep bundle

The biggest way to save is with a mattress plus accessories bundle. Pick your mattress, then add Purple pillows (choose between 'Harmony' or 'Plush'), a mattress protector, and a set of stretchy sheets to save up to a total of $500 this holiday season.View Deal

For more hot offers, bookmark our best Black Friday deals page and our guide to Cyber Monday 2020

All Purple mattresses include a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel layer known as the 'Purple Grid', which flexes to provide comfort and support in any sleeping position. There are three Purple mattresses in the range: at the cheapest end is the original Purple Mattress; followed by the mid-range Purple Hybrid mattress (which adds a base layer of individually wrapped coils); and finally the luxurious Purple Hybrid Premier mattress, which includes springs and swaps in a thicker (3" or 4") Purple Grid. You'll also get a 100-night trial to make sure you love your new mattress