PSVR deals: PlayStation VR Starter Pack and Astro Bot Rescue Mission now only £169.99!

We've seen some great PSVR deals this Black Friday sales period, but this is the absolute lowest price we've seen.

That's because Amazon is offering the Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack along with Astro Bot Rescue Mission for only £169.99.

Discover the full details of the deal below:

Sony PlayStation VR Starter Pack & Astro Bot Rescue Mission | now £169.99 (was £259.99)

This is the best price we've ever seen on PlayStation VR and, bundled with the superb Astro Bot, it is also one of the vest best bundles we've seen, too. The Starter Pack includes everything you need to get up and running with PSVR, with the headset and PlayStation Camera included in the box with the top fun VR Worlds game as well.View Deal

We very much liked the PSVR on review, noting how it is "immersive, affordable and a dump truck load of fun" before concluding that "its low cost, good selection of games and ease of use make it a really great way to get into VR."