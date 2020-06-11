PS5 unveiled! Sony shows off official PlayStation 5 console family

The Sony PlayStation 5 has been officially unveiled at today's PS5 - The Future of Gaming event. In addition, a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition was revealed, along with an official PS5 Pulse 3D gaming headset, DualSense controller charging station, HD camera, media remote and plenty of launch window PS5 games.

The official PlayStation 5 console family and accessories can be viewed in the video and images below:

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

No PS5 price or launch date was unveiled at the show, but in an event that lasted over an hour a whole bunch of games were shown off, as well as even more details on the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller.

In terms of our hot take here at T3, we like how flared and stylised both consoles look, even though it looks like both systems will look better when positioned in a vertical orientation.

In terms of the games shown off, the real big player was without doubt Horizon: Forbidden West, which is the gorgeous-looking sequel to the PS4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. You can watch Forbidden West's gameplay trailer below:

Other games of note was Gran Turismo 7, which looks stunning, as well as GhostWire: Tokyo and Deathloop. It was also nice to see Hitman III make an appearance.

If you missed the show then you can catch up with it now by watching the official livestream of the event below:

For a quick break down of what was announced at the show, please consult the below list of bullet points, which cover all the highlights.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming from Insomniac

New Gran Turismo 7 is launching on PS5. Zoom zoom!

Ratchet & Clank are returning as well on PlayStation 5 in "Rift Apart"

Project Athia looks incredible! Designed specifically for PS5

A neat looking game called Stray has lots of robots! Coming 2021 on PS5.

PS5's DualSense controller looks stunning and feature packed

Woah! Dead Space vibe or what?! Returnal looks brilliant.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming. Yes, he can never die!

Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks colourful and visually impressive

Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to PS5

Wowzers! Ghostwire Tokyo looks intense! Coming to PS5 in 2021.

Godfall looks exciting if you like your action-adventures. Coming this winter.

Solar Ash is coming in 2021 and looks like a cool adventure set in space.

Yes! Hitman is back! Hitman III is coming to PS5 in January 2021.

Yipee! Our wish was granted and there is more Astro Bot coming.

More indie love is heading toward PS5 in the form of Little Devil Inside.

NBA 2K21 looks like nothing but net! 3 points from downtown later this year.

Ha ha ha! Bugsnax looks ludicrous. Very Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Demon's Souls remake on PS5. Yep, the rumours were true.

Hotline Miami vibe? T2 shotgun reload? Yep, Deathloop looks SO MUCH FUN.

Spooky or what? Village: Resident Evil looks creepy as. Coming to PS5 in 2021.

Pragmata has the coolest astronaut you've ever seen as a hero.

Horizon: Forbidden West is real! And it has war mammoths! PS5 exclusive.

And we've seen the hardware! The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are real.