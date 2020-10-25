PS5 outflanks Xbox Series X with THIS streaming service exclusive

The Xbox One ’s disastrous launch served as a harsh lesson to Microsoft and other console manufacturers that video games should be the focus of their hardware. Microsoft’s 2013 E3 presentation, with its tone-deaf focus on home entertainment, has gone down in history for being a failure on just about every front.

The landscape has changed significantly in that time and now, support for home video streaming services like Netflix , Prime Video , and Disney Plus are important selling points for both the Xbox Series X and PS5 .

Sony, keenly aware of the need to provide both a satisfying gaming and media experience, has recently unveiled its new PS5 Media Remote accessory alongside news of an exciting new media streaming app.

Phil Rosenberg, head of PlayStation global partner development and relations, shared an image of the PS5 Media Remote over on the PlayStation blog. The device will be able to power the PS5 console on and off, and features dedicated buttons for Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

In addition to the typical play/pause and forward/reverse functions we’ve come to expect from remotes, it also allow users with compatible TVs to adjust volume and power settings. There’s no word on which TVs this will include but it’s likely that most Sony TVs will be supported.

Most exciting of all, however, is the news that Apple TV will be available on the PS5 at launch. This is the first time that the iPhone manufacturer’s video streaming service has been made available on video game consoles, and what's more, the app is also scheduled to arrive on PS4 in the near-future.

There's been no news from Microsoft as to whether Apple TV will make its way to Xbox consoles, however just last month, Window Central reported that the streaming service was being tested amongst a small group of Xbox users, so we may see it roll out after all.

In addition to this, Xbox’s Larry ‘Major Nelson’ Hyrb took to Twitter to confirm that legacy Xbox One Media Remotes will be compatible with both Xbox Series X and Series S. There’s no word yet on whether a new media remote is in the works for the new consoles.