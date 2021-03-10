PS5 stock drop IMMINENT: more consoles available at GAME tomorrow

PS5 restocks have been coming thick and fast this month and this week has been a doozy with retailers releasing waves of PS5 stock almost daily across regions. In the UK, GAME is about to drop more PS5 inventory tomorrow, while Currys seems like it won't be too far behind.

If you've been keeping up with our PS5 stock tracker, you'll have seen PS5 stock rolling out from GameStop, Costco, and Target this week in the US, while in the UK, Very, and John Lewis have had PS5 restocks as precited by multiple PS5 stock tracking Twitter accounts. I know we keep beating the same old drum, but the PS5 isn't region locked, so if you can find a way to get it delivered to wherever you are in the world, it's worth keeping tabs on the the regional rollouts of stock.

The next PS5 restock is set for March 11 at GAME, with PS5 stock tracking accounts @Ps5Instant and @PS5StockAlertUK putting the drop somewhere between 9am and 11am, with 9.40am being likely based on previous drops. Both the PS5 standard and PS5 Digital Editions will be available as well as bundles.

Meanwhile, Currys could also drop more stock this week, and the retailer is introducing a PS5 Priority Pass to give customers a fair chance at bagging a console without having to compete against scalpers and their bots.

The retailer has apparently prepped its website but there's some confusion over whether the impending PS5 restock will be in-store or online; the PS5 Priority Pass stipulates that customers will be contacted at random with "details of the local Currys PC World store to buy the PS5 from", so it could be that the stock drop is limited to online only, while the PS5 Priority Pass is for physical pick ups in-store.

