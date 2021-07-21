PS5 restock live at Amazon right now

Amazon US has had a PS5 restock meaning you can head over there now to pick up a PS5 Digital Edition before the new model comes out. If you prefer a slightly heavier model with fiddly screws to preserve a piece of history, now's your chance.

The online retailer has both standard and digital consoles available, so you can opt for the PS5 Digital Edition with no disc drive, or if you'd rather not go all digital yet, you can fork out the extra for standard PS5 and the pleasure of playing physical games.

If you're not seeing the 'add to cart' button, don't panic! TechRadar's Matt Swider says that if the button has vanished, select 'add to list, and add to the cart from there. He goes so far as to tell buyers to "spam the add-to-cart button" so go nuts!

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window if the button is missing. Perseverance is key! Swider advises that it can take up to 30 minutes to buy a PS5 on Amazon's website.