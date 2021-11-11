PS5 restock is expected at Target this week

PS5 searchers, don't lose hope! More stock is coming and the latest place to add to your search place is Target. This morning Target added the PS5 back into its inventory and while it's not currently showing stock, we expect it's coming. And soon.

The PlayStation 5 remains difficult (though not impossible) to buy. This is down to very limited stock and the abundance of bots buying up what is available. We've seen sites like Walmart, GameStop and PlayStation provide exclusive access to members to try to ensure the consoles get into the right hands, but still buyers are struggling.

The news that Target is soon to have stock is definitely encouraging. We're not sure how much stock it will get but prepare to buy quickly if you want to stand a chance. We'll update our PS5 stock tracker once we have more news.

