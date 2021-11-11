PS5 restock: Target and Walmart drops expected on Black Friday or Cyber Monday

Another big PS5 drop is coming, but we are still awaiting confirmation if it will happen today on Black Friday or on Cyber Monday. So, just in case we've got our browsers ready.
Target was expected to release stock this morning but with still no news as of 8am ET, its normal drop time of between 6am and 9am is looking unlikely. This is now looking like it may be Monday before we see stock.
Walmart featured the PS5 in its Black Friday advertising and released stock on November 22 however there are unconfirmed reports of more stock coming today. The PS5 is still marked as a Black Friday deal on its page, though right now it's showing as out of stock.
These are your best two options for today. However, we'll update our PS5 stock tracker once we have more news. Stay prepared for our best Cyber Monday deals starting this weekend.
