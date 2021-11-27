PS5 restock confirmed for Cyber Monday at Walmart

Cyber Monday is a big day for tech deals but it's also going to be a big day for PlayStation fans this year. After much speculation over restocks this weekend, Walmart has now confirmed that is will have PS5 stock on Cyber Monday itself.

According to the updated page on the Walmart site, Walmart+ members will be able to shop for a Playstation 5 console from 12pm ET on November 29. While stock that is still available after four hours normally then becomes available to the general public, it's likely that this stock will sell out in the first hour (if not before). So if you want to stand a chance of getting your hands on a PS5 this Monday, you will need a Walmart+ subscription.

Even with the subscription, you'll need to be quick. The PS5 sale before Black Friday went in minutes, with many missing out. Some users have suggested that using Walmart's app gave them a better chance than the website, so if you can, download the app now and have it ready.

Though currently showing as out of stock, the banner confirms stock is coming on Monday.

