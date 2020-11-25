Black Friday PS5 restock: More PlayStation 5 consoles drop TODAY

The PS5 has been out for a couple of weeks now, but getting one has been almost impossible to get hold of. Luckily, retailers are having a PS5 restock this week, and you can grab one today!

A number of retailers are stocking up on the PS5 and Xbox Series X for Black Friday, including Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop. We've popped links to their store pages below so you can jump straight to the PS5 landing page at each outlet, and if they've shared a time for the drop, we've included that too, so you can be ready to go straight off the bat.

The PS5 restock has been spread out over the week across retailers as their Black Friday deals go live. Best Buy kicked things off over the weekend, and Walmart's stock goes live tonight! GameStop will have physical stock available this Friday, so don't miss out.

Buy PS5 at Best Buy

Best Buy rolled out its PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on Sunday, and is all sold out for now. We don't know if the retailer is holding back units for later in the week, or for a last Pre-Christmas push, but we'll keep you updated.View Deal

Buy PS5 at Walmart | Available Wednesday, November 25, 6PM PT/ 8PM CT/ 9PM ET

Walmart has been on the ball with its next-gen console drop, and even had a second wave of stock on the European launch day. Now it's lining up another PS5 restock for its Black Friday sale. Origianlly thought to be going live on Wednesday, November 25, at 4PM PT/ 6PM CT/ 7PM ET, the latest intel states it's actually going live at 6PM PT/ 8PM CT/ 9PM ET. We suggest you log on at both times, just to be sure. Consoles will be available online only.View Deal

Buy PS5 at GameStop | Available Friday, November 27

GameStop will be selling the PS5 this Black Friday in-store, so you don't have to worry about bots beating you to the punch; just all the other humans who might give you a punch in the frenzy to grab one. You can try your luck at 7AM local time when the doors open. The ad stipulates that each store will have a minimum of two consoles, with a limit of one per customer. View Deal

Buy PS5 at Amazon

We don't know what time – or even what day – Amazon is having its restock this week, and the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice, but sources say we can expect more PS5 consoles to be available in the runup to Black Friday. You'll have to keep checking the page, sign up for updates, or use one of the many Google extensions that have cropped up to notify you of when the console is back in stock. View Deal

As well as these retailers, you can also try ordering straight from the source, over on Sony's Direct page. The added bonus there is that PS Plus members get free shipping. Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are out of stock right now, but it's worth checking in over the course of the week to see if there's been a PS5 restock.

In the meantime, you can check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X restock guide for a chance at snapping up Microsoft's console.

Source: Inverse