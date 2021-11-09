PS5 restock at Walmart happening today – don't miss out!

If you've been keeping an eye on T3's PS5 restock tracker, than you may be aware of this one. Walmart is getting a fresh batch of PlayStation 5 consoles today and if you've been searching far and wide to grab one, this may be your chance.

Today at 3:00PM EST / 12:00 PM PST, Sony's latest console will be back in stock and available for purchase at Walmart. While Walmart has been working diligently to get these bad boys back in stock, it hasn't been easy for anyone to get their hands on this thing.

Walmart's PS5 restock page allows you to sign up and keep track of any new arrivals, but with how quickly this thing sells out you're better offer keeping the product page open and refreshing frequently.

If you miss out on grabbing Sony's PlayStation 5 at Walmart today, don't fret! Restocks are going to be happening throughout the month and our stock tracker will give you all the details you need. While it's been tough finding these available and in stock, this holiday season may see that change if we're lucky.

