PS5 restock at Walmart coming today, for the second day running

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will be available, so don't miss this chance to buy

Walmart PS5 restock
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher

By

After yesterday's Walmart restock descended into chaos, more stock is expected to go live today to give those left disappointed a second chance. Walmart has a new system in place, designed to handle large volumes of traffic, so hopefully, it has learned from Monday's errors. 

The restock today (Tuesday, November 2) is due to start at 4pm Eastern (1pm Pacific). In addition to both the disc and digital-only versions of the Sony PS5 there is also expected to be stock available for the Xbox Series X. 

This could be the best chance to get hold of a next-gen console before the madness of Black Friday deals ensues. 

Image

Sony PlayStation 5 (disc version) at Walmart $499

Get your hands on this awesome next-gen console, complete with disc drive.

View Deal
Image

Sony PlayStation 5 (digital edition) at Walmart $399

Want to download your games? This digital edition of the PS5 is $100 cheaper. 

View Deal
Image

Microsoft Xbox Series X at Walmart $499

The Xbox Series X is available to buy outright or with the Xbox all-access plan

View Deal
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

