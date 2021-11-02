PS5 restock at Walmart coming today, for the second day running

After yesterday's Walmart restock descended into chaos, more stock is expected to go live today to give those left disappointed a second chance. Walmart has a new system in place, designed to handle large volumes of traffic, so hopefully, it has learned from Monday's errors.

The restock today (Tuesday, November 2) is due to start at 4pm Eastern (1pm Pacific). In addition to both the disc and digital-only versions of the Sony PS5 there is also expected to be stock available for the Xbox Series X.

This could be the best chance to get hold of a next-gen console before the madness of Black Friday deals ensues.

