Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Have you given up trying to buy the PS5? Well, don't. There's more stock coming and I'm pretty sure most die-hard fans have managed to get one now, so this could be your chance.

Amazon announced on its Twitter page earlier this week that it plans to release stock of the PlayStation 5 on Wednesday, March 30. The stock is due to go live at 8am PST / 11am EST. It's not clear how many units will be available but if past sales are anything to go by, it won't last for long.

Remember though, this is the Digital Edition, so there's no disc drive. What there is though is a sizable 825GB SSD to save all of that game data. And, if you need more space, you can take a look at our best PS5 SSD guide to expand that storage further.

If you miss this chance or are looking for the disc version, take a look at our where to buy a PS5 stock guide.

(Image credit: Twitter)