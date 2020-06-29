PS5 leak reveals price and release date for both consoles

After getting a good look at the PS5 and its digital-only counterpart at Sony's reveal event for the console, we're still waiting to hear about the price. We're not expecting it to be cheap by any means; it's packing a super fast SSD offering speeds of up to 5.5GB/s compared to the Xbox Series X's 2.4 GB/s, a custom RDNA 2 chip from AMD, and a new Geometry Engine and inter-section engine, which is what makes ray tracing possible.

On the other hand, it needs to remain competitive, and we've heard a price of $499 being bandied around which seems like it might be close to hitting the mark. The latest leak confirms what we've heard so far, but also reveals the price for the Digital Edition, PS5 accessories, and the exact launch date.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will launch PlayStation 5 in several countries in the holiday season of 2020 and will make PlayStation 5 available in North America and Europe on November 20, 2020 at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $499, €499 and £449 pic.twitter.com/IRME9MjDuLJune 18, 2020

Twitter leaker @IronManPS5 is claiming that the PS5 will land in North America and Europe on November 20, and will retail for $499/ £449/ €499 at launch. In a follow-up tweet they added that the Digital Edition will hit shelves on the same day, with a price tag of $399/ £349/ €399.

While this all sounds very feasible - with a release date right around the Xbox Series X's rumoured Thanksgiving launch date - this is the same leaker (previously @PSErebus) who claimed the PS5 wouldn't be unveiled until July, but would be available to pre-order in March; we're still waiting for pre-orders to open three months later.

They also tweeted the same price and release date back in November, so this latest tweet cements that detail, and adds the price for the PS5 Digital Edition as well as the range of accessories.

According to @IronManPS5, the DualSense will retail for $59.99/ £54.99/ €59.99; the charging cradle will be priced at $29.99/ £24.99/ €29.99; the HD camera will come in at $59.99/ £54.99/ €59.99; the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will cost $159/ £129/ €179; and lastly, the PS5 remote will set you back $29.99/ £24.99/ €29.99. All of the accessories will be available in North America and Europe on November 20, alongside the PS5.

This info dump has some people sceptical because the leaker also added the price of the vertical stand ($24.99/ £16.99/ €19.99), which the Twitterverse has interpreted as the PS5 shipping without one in the box. Of course, you'd want replacement stands available in case you break or lose yours somehow, so why not make it available along with all of the console's other accessories?

The reason we have for being sceptical of this latest rumour is the leaker's track record. While the price and release date align with what we've heard so far, keep the bucket of salt handy.