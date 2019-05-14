PS5 price and release date reveal is the great news PlayStation fans deserve

Loyal PlayStation gamers eagerly waiting for price and release date details about the PS5 just got a truly excellent piece of news. The PlayStation 5 is expected to cost a very affordable $499 and will launch in November 2020.

Well, that's if respected Sony analyst Hideki Yasuda's latest comments are accurate, with the commentator revealing his informed expectations in his latest quarterly analysis report for Ace Research Institute.

And the good news for PlayStation gamers just kept coming in Yasuda's report, too, with him predicting that the powerful new PlayStation console is expected to sell 6 million units in its first year and 15 million in its second, for a combined total of 21 million consoles sold.

If these sales come to pass, that would be a super-strong start for the PS5 and really help it lay out its battle lines in the fight against Microsoft's next Xbox flagship, which is codenamed "Anaconda".

And those high sales really do seem possible, with the PlayStation 5 already confirmed by its lead system architect Mark Cerny to come packing a AMD Ryzen CPU with eight cores and the maker's new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture, a next-gen Radeon GPU capable of ray tracing, a super fast SSD that can load games in the blink of an eye, and an immersive custom 3D audio unit, too.

With that level of power under the hood, power that was recently expanded on to an even greater degree thanks to an insider infiltrating an official Sony meeting where detailed specifications for the PlayStation 5 were accessed, then PlayStation gamers will surely waste no time in arming themselves with a proper next-gen weapon as the PS5 games they will be able to play will be truly mind-blowing.

Hopefully, we will hear something more official from Sony itself regarding the PS5's price and release date later on in 2019, or at the very least by E3 2020.

In the meantime it looks like PlayStation gamers can rest easier thanks to the knowledge that even though the PlayStation 5 will be a next-gen pixel-pushing powerhouse of a gaming console, it won't cost the earth to pick up and is coming before Christmas next year.

We're excited, very excited.

Via: Twinfinite