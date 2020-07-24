PS5 pre-orders: You can reserve a PlayStation 5 at THESE retailers

Hype for the PS5 launch is now at a quite ludicrous level, with gamers the world over dying to get their hands on the next-gen new console from Sony.

And, with the product tipped to be a hot ticket item, for many ensuring they have a PS5 pre-order locked in is therefore paramount.

Well, many retailers are already very ready to go on PS5 pre-orders, with Sony just having to fire the starting gun.

What follows is a list of retailer pages where you can lodge your PS5 pre-order come the big day, which rumour has it could be landing within weeks.

And you would be right to want to lock-in a PS5 pre-order. Sony is expecting the console to sell like hot cakes, and has had to close to double the production run of the system to keep pace.

So make sure these retailers are bookmarked so that you can make sure a PS5 is securely tucked under your tree come the winter holiday season.

Walmart

Walmart has one of the most impressive PS5 hubs on the market today. Not only does it deliver info about the console and its accessories, but it also has video trailers for the system and loads of its launch games. There's also a PS5 pre-order sign up mailing list, too, meaning that you can be notified immediately when PS5 pre-orders go live.

Amazon

Amazon's PS5 hub is really strong, with details about the console and accessory listed, as well as videos and games. Unlike some other retailers, though, there is no pre-order information sign-up list to fill in right now. Surely a matter of time, though.

Best Buy

Best Buy's PS5 hub leads on PS5 pre-order sign-ups, with users capable of inserting their mailing address to get notified about when PS5 pre-orders go live. There's also console info and specs and multiple game videos to watch. Accessories are also listed and explained. A strong hub all-round.

Target

Target's PS5 pre-order hub is more basic than the rest but still allows you to sign-up for email updates and delivers some basic information about the console, accessories and games that are incoming. Might be worth signing up for as Target is typically very competitive in terms of bundle deals.

Argos

UK retailer Argos has also got its game-on regarding the PS5 with a rudimentary hub showing a PS5 hype video and PS5 pre-order news sign-up. Argos are very good in terms of getting stock live quick, though, so we recommend UK users to keep an eye on this page for sure.

ShopTo

ShopTo is a stand-out right now as it is actually allowing gamers to pre-order the PS5 pre-order.

Here at T3 we can't wait to get our hands on the PS5, and were blown away recently by the PS5 games reveal event.

And, as helping people find the technology they want is core to our mission, readers can now sign up to our PS5 pre-order tracker, which will notify anyone who signs up when PS5 pre-orders go live anywhere.