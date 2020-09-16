PS5 pre-orders are about to open – here's the proof

PS5 pre-orders had been rumored to be opening imminently, with the Sony PlayStation 5 Showcase event today the moment when we would finally discover the PS5 price and release date, as well as when we could lock-in a console.

And now, incredibly conclusive proof that PS5 pre-orders are about to open, maybe even in the next 24 hours, has broken cover.

That's because, as Frandroid surface, the French retailer Fnac is putting out huge advertising signs in its stores that say "Sony PS5", show a picture of the PS5 and PS5 Digtial Edition, and then say "disponible en précommande".

And disponible en précommande means "available for pre-order" in French. You can see the leaked image below.

(Image credit: Frandroid)

Now, why whould Fnac be putting these signs out, in full public display in its stores, if the thing it was advertising could be done could not be done? Exactly, it wouldn't.

That leaves only two possibilities, firstly this is a mistake and none of the pre-order signs should of been erected, or two, PS5 pre-orders are about to open and, considering these signs are already out, they might open as soon as tomorrow.

After all, if these point of sale advertising signs are up when people walk into Fnac stores tomorrow and you can't pre-order the PS5, then they're going to be confused and disappointed.

So, there we go. Now not only do we have a PS5 price leak before the big event, but also a PS5 pre-order one, too. Be sure to tune in later today for the official Sony show, and be prepared, as the Japanese console maker may surprise everyone, including Microsoft.

After all, Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders are not open until next week, so if Sony were to suddenly open PS5 pre-orders then it would beat Microsoft to market so to speak, and generate a massive buzz for the PlayStation 5's launch.

No gamer wants to miss out, so make sure you're prepared to lock in your PS5 pre-order.