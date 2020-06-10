PS5 news: Here's when you can watch the delayed PlayStation 5 event

Just over a week ago, Sony announced it would be delaying its big PlayStation 5 launch event stating that “we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration.”

Given Black Lives Matter protests are still ongoing around the world, you might assume this meant a long delay was incoming, but apparently not: Sony’s Future of Gaming event will go ahead tomorrow, on 11 June at 1pm PT or 9pm BST.

While a week’s delay may feel a little on the short side considering the circumstances, Sony has clearly decided it needs to get the PS5 launch buzz going again, especially as it’s currently playing a game of ‘chicken’ with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X over which company will reveal its pricing hand first.

We don’t know for sure what will be shown at the event, but it would be pretty surprising if we didn’t get a look at what the finished hardware looks like, and how closely it resembles the, uh, charming look of the existing dev kit . Hopefully we’ll also hear a little about pricing, and if the price is revealed, then perhaps we’ll even see pre-order options opening up too.

We’ll also find out once and for all if rumors of a Bloodborne remaster are real or the figment of an overenthusiastic YouTuber’s imagination. The widely-shared video claimed that news of Bloodborne’s return was going to be part of the Sony stream, and that the show would also close with news of a Demon’s Souls remaster too. We shall see.

Oh, and don’t expect any slip ups: the event won’t be broadcast live, and has already been pre recorded, according to Sony’s senior director of content communications, Sid Shuman. “This eased the show’s production process during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home,” he writes, adding that the games will look far better on PS5 with a 4K TV, thanks to the limitations of the 1080p, 30fps stream.

Finally, Shuman suggests watching with headphones. “There’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers.”

See you there!