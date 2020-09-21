PS5 is absolutely massive 😲 Here's how it'll look in your living room

The PS5 was revealed months ago but despite laying eyes on the console, we had no idea how big it might be. We had the same problem with Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which looked gargantuan, but it's since been seen in its natural habitat of a living room, as well as being compared with other consoles for reference, so we know how big the monolith actually is.

And now it's the PS5's turn; over the weekend measurements popped up as well as renders of the console in a home entertainment centre alongside a number of other consoles, and suffice to say, it's a behemoth.

I know Sony doesn't see Japan as its top market anymore, but this is bigger than some apartments in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/wgCbDdMZn7September 20, 2020

Noted analyst Daniel Ahman shared images of the PS5 from Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) that shows the console in its horizontal format next to a ruler.

Sony actually released these details at the PS5 showcase last week, revealing that the PS5 measures 390mm (15.4 inches) tall, 260mm (10.24 inches) deep, and 104mm (4.09 inches) wide, but it's difficult to envision just how large that is with no point of reference.

Luckily for us, Twitter user keisawada mocked up some 3D models to illustrate what we're in for, showing off the PS5 in both horizontal and vertical positions next to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and new Xbox.

Xbox Series X(151x151x301mm)も置いてみた。 pic.twitter.com/Y9VDEkbokWSeptember 20, 2020

There's no getting around it – the PS5 is absolutely massive and will take up a sizeable amount of space on your TV stand; that's if you can cram it in there.

That hasn't deterred fans, who are pre-ordering like there's no tomorrow. Sony has admitted that the PS5 pre-order situation has been anything but smooth, with some getting cancelled after they're placed, or retailers telling customers they won't get their hardware on launch day.

However, Sony boss Jim Ryan says there's more on the way, so if you haven't managed to place your order yet, there's still time.

