PS5 Boxing Day sale: unmissable deals on 2020's hottest games

Cyberpunk 2077 may be the talk of the town right now, but it's not all good – it's broken yet again, it seems. So if you've been looking to put down the game on PS4 or PS5, the good news is that you have plenty of other options for your PlayStation gaming.

Sony has just kicked off its annual PlayStation Store Holiday Sale, so the getting is good for those of you looking to pick up PS4 and PS5 games. The sale is running right now all over the world, with discounts for many of the biggest games of 2020.

The PlayStation Store Holiday Sale offers both big triple-A titles and smaller indie hits, from annual sports franchises like MLB The Show to recent cult classics like Cuphead. You'll also find varying levels of savings, from 15% to some whopping discounts over 80%. Even a title as recent as the Gold Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, available on both PS4 and PS5, is on sale:

US – $74.99 (25% off)

GB – £67.99 (20% off)

AU – $119.96 (20% off)

Assassin's Creed developer Ubisoft is offering an even bigger discount on another of its recent games, Watch: Dogs Legion:

US – $49.99 (50% off)

GB – £63.74 (25% off)

AU – $112.46 (25% off)

It's not just full games on sale, either. Sony is also discounting expansions, season passes, and other add-on content. Destiny 2's latest expansion, Beyond Light, is 25% off around the world: it'll cost you just $29.99 USD / £26.24 / AU$44.96. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack is rocking a 30% discount, putting it at $10.49 USD / £8.39 / AU$16.06.

If you're taken aback by the abundance of discounted PS4 content versus PS5, don't worry. All the PS4 games and DLC you see here and on the PlayStation Store are backwards-compatible, so if you purchase it for the previous console, it'll also work on the new one. Some games, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, even offer a free upgrade: purchasing one on PS4 gets you the native PS5 version too, so you don't just have to play the less-powerful one on the more-powerful console.

One other thing to note: the PlayStation Store Holiday Sale ends on January 9. You don't have to rush to grab any of these deals right away, but they won't be available for too long.