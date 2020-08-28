PS5 fans NEED to see the cheapest ever 8K TV from Samsung

Samsung has launched a new cheaper 8K TV to bring Ultra-Ultra HD to more people, thanks to its living-room friendly sizes and lower price… and it definitely also has people who are getting the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in its sights, since it packs in just as much gaming-ready tech as it does movie-watching might.

The Samsung Q700T starts from £1,999 for the 55-inch model, with a 65-inch version available for £2,699 – so far, we only know of a UK release, but we'll update you if we hear of the new sets coming to more countries.

That price is obviously still well into the premium end overall, but it's massively cheaper than the next model up: the Samsung Q800T starts from £2,999. And above that is the best TV in the world, the Samsung Q950TS, which costs a cool £5,999.

In that context, £2k seems a bit more reasonable – and it's still cheaper than some premium 4K OLED TVs, including the Panasonic HZ2000.

What do you get for your money? Obviously, the 8K panel is the centrepiece here, and it's the same QLED tech you get from the more expensive TVs, meaning beautiful wide colours for HDR, as well as having four times(!) the resolution of 4K.

One of the knocks on 8K TVs has been that there's no 8K content, so why bother? Well, what the Q950TS (mentioned above) taught us is that using Samsung's AI upscaling tech, an 8K TV can take 4K video and make it look sharper and more detailed than 4K TVs can – not quite like native 8K video, but somewhere in between, and that's… really nice in practice. This TV has exactly the same processor as that one, so it's an exciting prospect.

But here's the other thing: the PS5 and Xbox Series X have both been confirmed to support 8K output. We don't actually know what that'll mean in reality yet, but it means this TV is the most affordable way to make sure that you're ready for them.

There's also support 4K at 120fps, which is one of the most exciting features of the new consoles, and which we definitely know games will support. Games that run at 120fps will react quicker to your input, and will have animations so smooth, you'll forget they're images on a screen.

There's also support for Variable Refresh Rates, which is another key new feature of the PS5 and Series X that most older TVs don't support, and Auto Low Latency Mode, meaning it switches into a low-lag Game mode when a console tells the TV that it's turning on.

It means this is the complete package for next-gen gamers – the most affordable TV that covers every major new feature of the coming consoles. Because we don't what 8K support on them will be like, we don't consider it essential for a PS5-ready TV yet, but if you want to make sure you're future-proofed, then here you go.

It's also a top-tier smart TV, you'll be pleased to know – Samsung's Tizen software is one of the best around, and features every major streaming service.

(Image credit: Samsung)

What's the catch?

Being cheaper means something had to go from the top-end models, and in this case it's brightness. The Q700T is rated as HDR1000, which means it won't be as dazzlingly bright as the Q800T, which is HDR2000 rated.

The numbers in those ratings roughly align with the maximum brightness the TVs can achieve, so theoretically the Q700T can reach around 1000 nits at its peak, while the Q800T can reach around 2000 nits – and yes, that kind of difference is quite noticeable.

More brightness means more spectacular HDR performance, and while HDR1000 is perfectly respectable generally, it's likely that HDR performance here is going to be limited compared to 4K TVs at this price. For comparison, the Samsung Q80T is a 4K TV we rank as one of the best gaming TVs, and it's rated at HDR1500… and it's nearly half the price at the same size.

We would also expect the Q700T has fewer backlight dimming zones than the Q800T, meaning it also won't be as deep and precise with dark areas in contrasty scenes if that's the case – we're attempting to confirm this with Samsung.

There's also the fact that, at 55 inches, you're not going to get the full effect of 8K unless you're sitting fairly close. 8K can really make an impact on bigger screens, but 4K is also pretty high-detailed on 55 inches and lower.

However, we know that some people will still want to make sure their TV has every feature to match the PS5, and if you're sitting in a room that isn't too brightly lit, the HDR will still look pretty damn good based on our experience with Samsung TVs.

We hope to review this TV soon enough, and though we doubt it'll knock the LG CX off its perch as our recommended TV for the new consoles, we really like that Samsung has made a lower-priced package to show off everything the next era of consoles can do.