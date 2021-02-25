PS5 and Xbox Series X shortages are getting serious so Joe Biden is coming to the rescue

We're three months into the next console generation but multitudes of gamers are still empty-handed when it comes to getting hold of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and President Joe Biden is sick of it, so he's stepping in to solve the console crisis.

It's not just sad gamers that Biden will be rescuing; the supply issues that have afflicted the PS5 and Xbox Series X are down to a semi-conductor shortage which has impacted a number of other industries, and a new executive order is being signed that will see an investigation into the production process to gauge workarounds and alternatives solutions.

A number of companies affected by the waning supply sent a joint letter to the president calling for action, and criticising the lack of investment in semiconductor R&D and manufacturing, saying "the absence of U.S. incentives has made our country uncompetitive and America’s share of global semiconductor manufacturing has steadily declined as a result."

The letter highlights that semiconductors "play a critical role in enabling the products and services that fuel [the] economy, contribute to American innovation, and enhance [the country's] national security. Given the central role of semiconductors, strengthening the U.S. position in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing is a national priority."

The CHIPS for America Act (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act), introduced last year, is a legislation set to see "tens of billions of dollars" invested in semiconductor manufacturing incentives and research initiatives over a span of five to 10 years, and the letter calls on Congress to "provide robust funding" and "enact an investment tax credit" to grow the US economy, create jobs in advanced manufacturing, and bolster the supply chain so this kind of shortage doesn't strike again.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, the US accounts for only 12% of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity, so ramping up investment will see the economy benefit, as well as making sure we don't see any more console shortages!

Source: GameSpot