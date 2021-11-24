PS5 and Xbox restock coming to GameStop for Black Friday

We've seen a lot of PS5 and Xbox restocks this week already and it seems that Black Friday will deliver a load more. One of the retailers most likely to deliver on the next-gen console promise is GameStop.

Yesterday, GameStop tweeted that it has "some cool things in store this week. So cool in fact, that if you miss them, you might be in-console-able." Hardly a cryptic clue but it is a sure sign that consoles are coming.

While it's possible that stock could be launched on Thanksgiving, our money is on these dropping on Black Friday itself. As we've seen in the past from GameStop, these are likely to be bundled and you stand a better chance if you head to your local store than buying online (though call them first to check they will have stock).

You also stand a better chance of getting a console if you sign up to GameStop's PowerUp Pro membership for just $14.99 per year.

PS5 disc version: $499 at GameStop PS5 disc version: $499 at GameStop

The disc version of the PS5 is likely to be bundled with games, so will cost more than the regular $499.

PS5 digital edition: $399 at GameStop PS5 digital edition: $399 at GameStop

The digital edition of the PS5 is likely to be bundled with games, so will cost more than the regular $399.