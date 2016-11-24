PS4 Slim with Lego Star Wars and Dishonored 2 for £229 is our T3 Deal of the Day

T3 Deals is the go-to destination for all the best prices on tech and games on the internet.

We update daily with links to the best deals on miscellaneous tech and games, with dedicated sections for all your favourite products!

And what's more, we're getting all the latest Black Friday UK deals in as well - check them out!

Today's best pre-Black Friday deals

The PS4 Slim 500GB Console + Lego Star Wars + Dishonored 2 + Lego Star Wars Movie now £229.99 at EBAY-GB

This LG 50UH635V 50-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV Freeview HD + Freesat HD HDMI USB Ports now £449.99 at EBAY-GB

Also the Amazon Fire TV Stick is now £24.99 at Amazon UK

Google Chromecast is now £18 at Currys

Also, the awesome Google Chromecast Audio is now just £15 at Currys - go and snap it up right now!

Other retailer deals in time for Black Friday

20% off all open-box and used products by Amazon Warehouse Deals

Zaavi also have some great lightning deals

All of this weeks top deals at Argos here

Extra 10% off of products at Currys

Discounts on Logitech keyboards at Amazon

Curry's have added in a load more deals for their Black Tag event

Check our own T3.com pages for each retailer:

Our awesome phone deals pages

iPhone 7 deals | Google Pixel deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone 6S Plus deals | iPhone SE deals | Galaxy S7 deals | S7 edge deals | Nexus 6P deals

All our other best mobile phone deals

The best TV and accessory deals

LG 50UH635V 50" Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV Freeview HD + Freesat HD HDMI USB Ports now £449.99 at EBAY-GB

Samsung UE40KU6020 HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 40" with Freeview HD, Playstation Now & PurColour now £349 at John Lewis

Bush 49 Inch Full HD TV now £189.99 at argos.co.uk

Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick now £24.99 at Amazon UK

Google Chromecast Google Chromecast now £18 at Currys

Now TV Smart Box with 3 Months Sky Entertainment Pass now £24.99 at argos.co.uk

Google: Chromecast Audio now £15 at Currys

All of our Black Friday TV deals

The best games console deals

Our best PS4 deals and best Xbox One deals

PS4 Slim 500GB Console + Lego Star Wars + Dishonored 2 + Lego Star Wars Movie now £229.99 at EBAY-GB

PS4 Slim 1TB with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us: Remastered and Driveclub now £239.99 at Zavvi

PS4 Slim: 1TB Gamer Pack Bundle (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us, DriveClub) now £249.99 at Amazon UK

PS4 Pro: 1TB console with Dishonored 2 now £349.99 at argos.co.uk

Xbox One: 1TB Console With Tom Clancy's The Division and Gears of War 4 now £199 at Game

PS4 Slim: 500GB Watchdogs 2 Bundle now £239.99 at Amazon UK

PlayStation 4 Slim: 1TB + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Early Access Bundle now £269.99 at Amazon UK

The best games deals

ReCore On Xbox One now £14.99 at argos.co.uk

Uncharted 4 Special Edition on PS4 now £27.99 at Zavvi

Dark Souls III On PS4 now £19.99 at argos.co.uk

Dishonored 2 On PS4 now £29.99 at Smyths Toys

Battleborn On PS4 now £3.85 at ShopTo.Net

Tales from the Borderlands On PS4 now £7.95 at ShopTo.Net

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration On PS4 now £29.99 at Game

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare On PS4 now £29 at Tesco Direct

Overwatch On PS4 now £25 at Amazon UK

Earth's Dawn: On PS4 now £18.95 at EBAY-GB

Homefront: The Revolution: On PS4 now £14.99 at Game

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition: with Exclusive Know Your Enemy Content on PS4 now £49.99 at Game

The best headphone and audio deals

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 On Ear Headphones - Black now £199.99 at argos.co.uk

Anker SoundCore 6W Dual-Driver Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime now £20.99 at Amazon UK

Bush Wood DAB Radio Oak w/colour display now £16.99 at EBAY-GB

Philips SHB8850NC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones now £34.99 at argos.co.uk

Kitsound Clash Evo: Bluetooth Headphones with Mic - Buy one get one free now £29.99 at EBAY-GB

Optoma NuForce BE6I Bluetooth Earphones - Grey now £69.99 at Amazon UK

Sony GTKXB7B.CEK: High Power One Box Music System with Lighting Effects now £179 at Amazon UK

The best computing and accessory deals

Apple MacBook Air 13 Intel i5 8GB 128GB, use code LAPTOP10 now £764.10 at argos.co.uk

Seagate Expansion 2TB Portable 2 Year Rescue Service now £44.99 at argos.co.uk

Lenovo ideapad 110 15.6-Inch Notebook (Black) - (Intel Celeron N3060 1.6 GHz, 4 GB RAM, 500 GB HDD, Windows 10) now £249.99 at Amazon UK

Lenovo C20 19.5" All-in-One PC now £199.99 at Currys

TP-LINK Archer VR600 AC1600 Mbps Wireless Dual Band VDSL/ADSL2 Gigabit Modem Router for Phone Line Connections now £74.99 at Amazon UK



The best gadget deals

Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Wristband - Black now £39.99 at argos.co.uk

Amazon Fire 7 7 Inch 8 GB Tablet - Black now £29.99 at argos.co.uk

GoPro Hero+ LCD Screen Full HD Action Camera now £149.99 at argos.co.uk

Anker PowerCore 20100 Ultra High Capacity Power Bank now £29.99 at Amazon UK

Pebble: Classic Fitness Smartwatch - Black now £49.95 at argos.co.uk

Ankoda: 3Pack 3.3ft/1M Nylon Braided Lightning to USB Cable now £6.59 at Amazon UK

Check our own pages for each retailer:

Our awesome phone deals pages

iPhone 7 deals | Google Pixel deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone 6S Plus deals | iPhone SE deals | Galaxy S7 deals | S7 edge deals | Nexus 6P deals

All our other best mobile phone deals and Black Friday UK deals

It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.

It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.

It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.