PS4 Slim with Lego Star Wars and Dishonored 2 for £229 is our T3 Deal of the Day

T3 Deals is the go-to destination for all the best prices on tech and games on the internet.
We update daily with links to the best deals on miscellaneous tech and games, with dedicated sections for all your favourite products!
And what's more, we're getting all the latest Black Friday UK deals in as well - check them out!
Today's best pre-Black Friday deals
The PS4 Slim 500GB Console + Lego Star Wars + Dishonored 2 + Lego Star Wars Movie now £229.99 at EBAY-GB
This LG 50UH635V 50-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV Freeview HD + Freesat HD HDMI USB Ports now £449.99 at EBAY-GB
Also the Amazon Fire TV Stick is now £24.99 at Amazon UK
Google Chromecast is now £18 at Currys
Also, the awesome Google Chromecast Audio is now just £15 at Currys - go and snap it up right now!
Other retailer deals in time for Black Friday
20% off all open-box and used products by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Zaavi also have some great lightning deals
All of this weeks top deals at Argos here
Extra 10% off of products at Currys
Discounts on Logitech keyboards at Amazon
Curry's have added in a load more deals for their Black Tag event
Black Friday Quick Links!
- Amazon Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- Tesco direct Black Friday
- GAME deals
Check our own T3.com pages for each retailer:
- Best Amazon UK deals
- Best John Lewis deals
- Best Argos deals
- Best Tesco deals
- Best Currys deals
- Our main Black Friday UK deals page
Our awesome phone deals pages
iPhone 7 deals | Google Pixel deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone 6S Plus deals | iPhone SE deals | Galaxy S7 deals | S7 edge deals | Nexus 6P deals
All our other best mobile phone deals
The best TV and accessory deals
LG 50UH635V 50" Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV Freeview HD + Freesat HD HDMI USB Ports now £449.99 at EBAY-GB
Samsung UE40KU6020 HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 40" with Freeview HD, Playstation Now & PurColour now £349 at John Lewis
Bush 49 Inch Full HD TV now £189.99 at argos.co.uk
Fire TV Stick Fire TV Stick now £24.99 at Amazon UK
Google Chromecast Google Chromecast now £18 at Currys
Now TV Smart Box with 3 Months Sky Entertainment Pass now £24.99 at argos.co.uk
Google: Chromecast Audio now £15 at Currys
All of our Black Friday TV deals
The best games console deals
Our best PS4 deals and best Xbox One deals
PS4 Slim 500GB Console + Lego Star Wars + Dishonored 2 + Lego Star Wars Movie now £229.99 at EBAY-GB
PS4 Slim 1TB with Uncharted 4, The Last of Us: Remastered and Driveclub now £239.99 at Zavvi
PS4 Slim: 1TB Gamer Pack Bundle (Uncharted 4, The Last of Us, DriveClub) now £249.99 at Amazon UK
PS4 Pro: 1TB console with Dishonored 2 now £349.99 at argos.co.uk
Xbox One: 1TB Console With Tom Clancy's The Division and Gears of War 4 now £199 at Game
PS4 Slim: 500GB Watchdogs 2 Bundle now £239.99 at Amazon UK
PlayStation 4 Slim: 1TB + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Early Access Bundle now £269.99 at Amazon UK
The best games deals
ReCore On Xbox One now £14.99 at argos.co.uk
Uncharted 4 Special Edition on PS4 now £27.99 at Zavvi
Dark Souls III On PS4 now £19.99 at argos.co.uk
Dishonored 2 On PS4 now £29.99 at Smyths Toys
Battleborn On PS4 now £3.85 at ShopTo.Net
Tales from the Borderlands On PS4 now £7.95 at ShopTo.Net
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration On PS4 now £29.99 at Game
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare On PS4 now £29 at Tesco Direct
Overwatch On PS4 now £25 at Amazon UK
Earth's Dawn: On PS4 now £18.95 at EBAY-GB
Homefront: The Revolution: On PS4 now £14.99 at Game
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition: with Exclusive Know Your Enemy Content on PS4 now £49.99 at Game
The best headphone and audio deals
Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 On Ear Headphones - Black now £199.99 at argos.co.uk
Anker SoundCore 6W Dual-Driver Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime now £20.99 at Amazon UK
Bush Wood DAB Radio Oak w/colour display now £16.99 at EBAY-GB
Philips SHB8850NC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones now £34.99 at argos.co.uk
Kitsound Clash Evo: Bluetooth Headphones with Mic - Buy one get one free now £29.99 at EBAY-GB
Optoma NuForce BE6I Bluetooth Earphones - Grey now £69.99 at Amazon UK
Sony GTKXB7B.CEK: High Power One Box Music System with Lighting Effects now £179 at Amazon UK
The best computing and accessory deals
Apple MacBook Air 13 Intel i5 8GB 128GB, use code LAPTOP10 now £764.10 at argos.co.uk
Seagate Expansion 2TB Portable 2 Year Rescue Service now £44.99 at argos.co.uk
Lenovo ideapad 110 15.6-Inch Notebook (Black) - (Intel Celeron N3060 1.6 GHz, 4 GB RAM, 500 GB HDD, Windows 10) now £249.99 at Amazon UK
Lenovo C20 19.5" All-in-One PC now £199.99 at Currys
TP-LINK Archer VR600 AC1600 Mbps Wireless Dual Band VDSL/ADSL2 Gigabit Modem Router for Phone Line Connections now £74.99 at Amazon UK
The best gadget deals
Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Wristband - Black now £39.99 at argos.co.uk
Amazon Fire 7 7 Inch 8 GB Tablet - Black now £29.99 at argos.co.uk
GoPro Hero+ LCD Screen Full HD Action Camera now £149.99 at argos.co.uk
Anker PowerCore 20100 Ultra High Capacity Power Bank now £29.99 at Amazon UK
Pebble: Classic Fitness Smartwatch - Black now £49.95 at argos.co.uk
Ankoda: 3Pack 3.3ft/1M Nylon Braided Lightning to USB Cable now £6.59 at Amazon UK
Black Friday Quick Links!
- Amazon Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- Tesco direct Black Friday
- GAME deals
Check our own pages for each retailer:
Our awesome phone deals pages
iPhone 7 deals | Google Pixel deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone 6S Plus deals | iPhone SE deals | Galaxy S7 deals | S7 edge deals | Nexus 6P deals
All our other best mobile phone deals and Black Friday UK deals
It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.
It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.
It's started! The Black Friday Sale on Amazon UK is quite a bit longer this year – there will be new offers every day for 12 days, starting today and culminating on Friday 25th November – Black Friday itself.