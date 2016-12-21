PS4 Slim 1TB for £219.85 is our T3 Deal of the Day

T3 Deals is the go-to destination for all the best prices on tech and games on the internet.
We update daily with links to the best deals on miscellaneous tech and games, with dedicated sections for all your favourite products!
And what's more, we'll be getting all the Christmas deals and Boxing Day Sales offers in as well - check them out as we get closer to the big day.
Dealtastic Quick Links!
Our deal of the day!
PS4 Slim 1TB console now £219.85 at ShopTo.Net
Today's best TV deals
Hisense 65K5510 65 Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart LED TV, use code TVS10 now £681.05 at argos.co.uk
Today's best gaming deals
PS4 Slim 1TB console now £219.85 at ShopTo.Net
PS4 Slim 500GB LEGO Star Wars and The Force Awakens (Blu-ray) Console Bundle Black now £219.99 at Tesco Direct
No Man's Sky On PS4 now £26.95 at The Game Collection
Assassins Creed The Ezio Collection On PS4 now £24.99 at Amazon UK
Gears Of War 4 On Xbox One now £20.99 at Amazon UK
The Division On PS4 & Xbox One now £12.99 at argos.co.uk
Today's best audio deals
Beats By Dre EP Headphones - Black, use code SELECTEDAUDIO10 for 10% off now £53.96 at Currys
Bose SoundLink Mini II Black, use code SELECTEDAUDIO10 for 10% off now £134.99 at Currys
Sony MDR-ZX310 On-Ear Headphones - Black now £11.87 at Tesco Direct
Sennheiser HD 201 Headphones - Black, use code SELECTEDAUDIO10 for 10% off now £15.29 at Currys
Sonos Get 10% off Sonos speakers using the code SELECTEDAUDIO10 at Currys
Today's best gadget deals
Asus Transformer Book T100HA 2-in-1, Windows 10, 10.1inch Touchscreen now £169.97 at Ebuyer
Acer Iconia Tab 10 A3-A30 10.1 Inch LED 32GB 2GB 1.83Ghz Android Tablet Blue now £129.99 at eBay
Our awesome phone deals pages
iPhone 7 deals | Google Pixel deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone 6S Plus deals | iPhone SE deals | Galaxy S7 deals | S7 edge deals | Nexus 6P deals
All our other best mobile phone deals