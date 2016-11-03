PS4 Pro: 30 titles optimised for new system on launch day; more than 45 by the end of 2016

PS4 Pro launches next Thursday (November 10th) and, with a more powerful CPU and GPU, promises to deliver enhanced gaming fidelity, with resolutions up to 4K, HDR and improved experiences in PlayStation VR on the cards.
In preparation for this, Sony has just released a full list of existing titles that are being updated on PS4 Pro launch day to make the most of the powerful new system's hardware. Here is that list in full:
- Battlefield 1
- Bound
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops 3
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Driveclub VR
- EA Sports FIFA 17
- Firewatch
- Helldivers
- Hitman
- Hustle Kings
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Knack
- Mafia III
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- NBA 2K17
- Paragon
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rez Infinite
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Rise Of The Tomb Raider
- Robinson: The Journey
- Smite
- Super Stardust Ultra
- The Elders Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elders Scrolls Online: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- The Last Of Us: Left Behind
- The Playroom VR
- Titanfall 2
- Tumble
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Viking Squad
- World Of Tanks
- XCOM 2
In addition, Sony has confirmed that by the close of 2016 more than 45 games will be optimised for PS4 Pro, with titles such as Watch Dogs 2, The Last Guardian and Final Fantasy XV benefiting from the system's enhanced power.
T3 will be reviewing the PS4 Pro for launch day, so keep your eyes glued to the site for our official opinion.